20 Oct 2026
HealthCheck360 is designed to give pet owners longer, more personalised consultations between annual vaccinations.
Chloe Markwood, RVN at Orwell Vets in Ipswich. Image: Inspiring Vet Care
A major veterinary group has launched a new nurse-led preventive health care service said to help practices offer more personalised support for pets and owners between annual vaccinations.
Inspiring Vet Care’s HealthCheck360, which launched across the UK and Ireland earlier in October, is a yearly 30-minute nurse-led appointment scheduled around six months after annual vaccination check-ins.
The longer consultation offers more time to discuss other aspects of health and well-being including coaching on nutrition, weight management, exercise, dental care, mobility and other age-related health considerations.
The appointments are said to be tailored to each individual pet and help owners develop skills they can apply at home including teeth cleaning and ear care.
HealthCheck360 has replaced IVC’s existing Wellness Screen programme and is said to include “enhanced screening options” for older animals.
IVC regional veterinary director Lorna Dewdney said: “HealthCheck360 has been developed in direct response to client insight that showed owners wanted more time, more tailored advice and more support between annual vaccinations.
“HealthCheck360 gives practices a practical framework for those conversations, while making better use of the skills and expertise of veterinary nurses.
“The aim is to support earlier intervention, help owners feel confident in day-to-day care decisions and strengthen the role of the whole practice team in preventative health.”
Kingston Veterinary Group’s Gillian Railton, who has been involved in the initiative’s rollout, added: “Owners know their pets better than anyone, and these appointments give us the time to build on that knowledge with practical, tailored advice.
“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for us nurses to play an even greater role in preventive health care.
“Regular, structured discussions help us pick up small changes sooner, keep advice relevant as pets move through different life stages and build stronger partnerships with our clients.”