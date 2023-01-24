24 Jan
Launched by the Humanimal Trust, the series will look at how our relationship with animals has evolved, the central issue of ethics, the boundaries and borders of legislation, and change advocacy.
A podcast series hosted by RVN and vettimes.co.uk blogger Jane Davidson has been launched, exploring the links between humans and animals, and the importance of one medicine.
The Humanimal Connection Podcast 2 – launched by the Humanimal Trust, a charity founded by vet Noel Fitzpatrick – is a 10-part monthly series that will look back in history at how our relationship with animals has evolved, the central issue of ethics, the boundaries and borders of legislation, and change advocacy.
It will also uncover the divide in our current education system between human and animal medicine, as well as featuring regular items and updates on the rapid advances and discoveries in science bringing about positive change for all species.
Throughout the series – which is aimed at a general audience, as well as professionals – Ms Davidson will be joined by academics, scientists, practitioners and professionals from across the fields of human and animal medicine.
Humanimal Trust aims to drive collaboration between vets, doctors and researchers, so that all humans and animals benefit from sustainable and equal medical progress, but not at the expense of an animal’s life.
Joe Bailey, chief executive of Humanimal Trust, said: “I’m really excited about our new podcast series. Jane brings knowledge, fun and anecdote in equal measure, courtesy of her 20 years of frontline experience as a vet nurse.
“She also has considerable depth of understanding in the evolution of veterinary practice, which is fascinating and as relevant to the general public as it is to professionals.”
Episode one is available now, with new episodes becoming available every month.
For more information and to listen to the podcast, visit the Humanimal Trust website.