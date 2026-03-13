13 Mar 2026
Officials said the decision had been taken “with a heavy heart”, but was necessary amid the prospect of further increases in service demand.
A Jersey welfare charity has announced it will close its assisted veterinary clinic later this year.
Jersey SPCA (JSPCA) officials said the move was necessary to ensure it could “continue to provide safe, timely and high quality care”, amid the expectation of further service demand growth.
The plan, which is due to be implemented from late May, will affect all existing external clients other than participants in the charity’s Guardian scheme to provide animals with temporary homes.
In a statement published on its website, the charity said it had seen “an ongoing increase” in veterinary demand, particularly for wildlife cases, and feared the trend was likely to continue.
It went on: “We recognise how valued this service is and it may come as a shock and disappointment to our clients, particularly at a time when individuals are facing increased financial pressures due to the rising cost of living.
“As a charity we are also juggling resources and costs to ensure we can deliver a service that meets the needs of the animals in our care and the team that are providing them.”
Discounted medication and referrals for one-off procedures will still be available after the clinic is shut, together with the assignment of an individual vet to cases whom private clinicians can then contact for information
The group also pointed out that its counterparts in Guernsey do not have either an in-house veterinary team or an assisted veterinary service.
The statement concluded: “We are incredibly proud of the services our vet team provide and we are hopeful of a future where a new reimagined service will help more people and their pets.”