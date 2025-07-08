8 Jul 2025
Ali Budgell BVetMed, MRCVS details proceedings from a veterinary Christian association’s annual event.
Earlier this year, more than 135 people gathered at the Christian Conference Centre in Shropshire for the annual Veterinary Christian Fellowship (VCF) Weekend. Every year gets better than the last one, and this was no exception.
As with previous years, there was a wonderful family feel, as vets, vet nurses and students came together and in many cases were joined by their families – with an age range from 9 months through to well above 70 years.
Christianne Glossop, former chief veterinary officer for Wales, was guest speaker for the weekend and led three very thought-provoking sessions. She looked at verses from the book of Ecclesiastes in the Old Testament of the Bible. Ecclesiastes chapter three, verse one states: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven.” Christianne looked at how this applies to our lives today.
She began by looking at Ecclesiastes chapter 3, verse 10, focusing on the fact that God’s timing is perfect, and that all of time is in his hands. In her second session, she looked at how there is a time for everything, and that for each of us, we are in a particular season, be that a time of joy or sadness, trials or triumphs, and that God walks beside each one of us on that journey. Finally, she looked at verses from the book of Esther in the Old Testament – particularly chapter 4, verse 14: “Here for such a time as this.” It was a reminder that each one of us is in a unique position to help and support those that we meet.
Numerous delegates brought instruments to the weekend, as large animal vet Pete Duncalfe put together an excellent, impromptu worship band. With the theme, “A time for every purpose”, Pete had chosen a song by CityAlight for this year’s VCF Video song, and it can be viewed on the VCF YouTube channel.
The various small group sessions ensured that everyone had the best opportunity to connect with a host of people who could best support them, and that they in turn can support on their journey. For some delegates, this just involved getting to know people who were local to them who they had never met before, or those with particular interests. For students, it allowed them to meet with young and older vets who understand the challenges of beginning in practice.
The seminars allowed folk in different areas of the veterinary profession to come together to share their individual challenges and stories. It was a blessing to welcome missionaries Sam and Mary Bouix, who work overseas, and they highlighted the areas of work that they are involved with.
Saturday night’s ceilidh, led by Pete’s impromptu band and “called” by Angela Bodey, was excellent and very energetic. The constant buzz of joyful conversations through the whole weekend, between people who had not known one another a few hours beforehand, highlighted the incredible bond that exists between folk who love the profession and love, or are seeking, the Lord Jesus.
If you would like to know more about VCF, just email me at [email protected]