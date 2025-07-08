She began by looking at Ecclesiastes chapter 3, verse 10, focusing on the fact that God’s timing is perfect, and that all of time is in his hands. In her second session, she looked at how there is a time for everything, and that for each of us, we are in a particular season, be that a time of joy or sadness, trials or triumphs, and that God walks beside each one of us on that journey. Finally, she looked at verses from the book of Esther in the Old Testament – particularly chapter 4, verse 14: “Here for such a time as this.” It was a reminder that each one of us is in a unique position to help and support those that we meet.