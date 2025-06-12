12 Jun 2025
Desire for advanced nursing and prescribing roles, more responsibility and improved career progression all come out of discussions in first phase of RVN Futures-led project.
Image © michaeljung / Adobe Stock
Advanced VN nursing and prescribing roles, greater responsibilities and improved career progression are among key improvements RVNs want for their profession.
As part of the first stage of the VN Futures-led VN Vision project, the RCVS has unveiled a snapshot report listing some of the themes to come out of the first round of discussions.
The report “VN Vision: the future of team-based veterinary healthcare”, compiled after consultation from 14 in-person and online events, features clear priorities to move forward on.
Key themes illustrated and analysed in the report were:
VN Futures project lead Jill Macdonald RVN said: “The fundamental goal of these initial sessions was to explore how team-based veterinary health care could be delivered in the future to maximise efficiency, enhance role satisfaction among team members, and improve accessibility of veterinary care for animal owners.
“It was a real privilege to be able to hear from so many enthusiastic, forward-thinking RVNs and the level of engagement throughout the sessions was truly inspiring.
“We’re looking forward to launching the next phase of the project – a derivative project informed by the data gathered from the VN Vision events – focusing on the effective utilisation of nurses in practice.”
RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore RVN added: “Jill and I are both proud RVNs and it was fantastic to be able to connect directly with colleagues from across the professions, listen to thoughts and ideas from all corners of veterinary nursing, and build relationships that have reignited our passion to serve and support a profession we care so deeply about.
“I would like to thank everyone who has taken valuable time out of their busy schedules to input into this vital project. Your involvement has made a real difference and we look forward to engaging with many more veterinary professionals as we continue working together bring our shared vision for a thriving future to life.”
In the next stage, a series of sessions will take place through the rest of the year to explore how VNs can be better integrated within multidisciplinary teams. Full details are at the RCVS website.