18 Jul
RVN Lacey Pitcher will take over from current editor Rachael Buzzel on 21 July.
One of the best known faces in the vet nursing profession has been unveiled as the new editor of the UK’s leading vet nursing publication.
VN Times editor Rachael Buzzel will be leaving for pastures new after four years at the helm and is set to be replaced by Lacey Pitcher, who will become the first RVN to head up the title in its 23-year history.
Lacey has worked in many sectors of the profession – including charity, referral and out-of-hours – and has spoken at many congresses and events about her “squiggly” career path and passion for brachycephalic health and welfare.
VBD – publisher of VN Times – has said it is excited to welcome such a beloved figure to its team, and is looking forward to Lacey bringing her unique insights and flare to the publication.
Of her appointment, Lacey – who has also worked with the RCVS on its Mind Matters Initiative and serves on BVNA council – said: “I have read VN Times since I first started working in the veterinary sector. It’s been found in break rooms across the country while I’ve locumed, kept me company on kennel room floors on long night shifts and inspired me reading of other nurses’ endeavours.
“As an RVN, I am honoured and humbled to now have the opportunity to showcase the talent and compassion within the profession I’ve grown up in.”
Outgoing editor Rachael said: “I have absolutely loved my (nearly four years) as VN Times editor and have felt so privileged to, in my small part, be a part of such an inspiring profession.
“Having worked with Lacey on the VN Times editorial board and on VN Happy Hour, I have witnessed first-hand how knowledgeable and passionate she is about vet nurses and the profession, and couldn’t be happier to be handing over my editor’s hat to her – I know VN Times is going to be in great hands.”