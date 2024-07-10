10 Jul
The event was held at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry and was attended by newly qualified vet nurses.
A group of newly qualified veterinary nurses attended a graduation ceremony in Coventry to complete their RCVS declaration as RVNs.
The ceremony took place at St Mary’s Guildhall on 6 July and was attended by peers, partners and family who witnessed the RCVS declaration of the new nurses and their induction, led by Simon Williams RVN, an Army sergeant and RCVS council member.
Since September 2021, Lantra has offered a Level 3 Veterinary Nursing work-based diploma, working in partnership with a range of industry stakeholders, before achieving full accreditation from the RCVS for both the small animal and equine qualifications
As part of the event, RVN and editor of VN Times Lacey Pitcher gave a keynote address to the ceremony, inspiring the newly qualified nurses just starting out in their careers.
Sean Duffy, head of veterinary nursing at Lantra, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host such a ceremony to celebrate the astounding efforts from the newly qualified veterinary nurses. I wish them all well in their future careers.”
Ms Pitcher added: “It was a real honour to be able to give the keynote for this ceremony. It’s so important we recognise the tireless effort, dedication and subsequent achievements of the future of our profession and encourage widening participation.”