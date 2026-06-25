25 Jun 2026
Dozens of parliamentarians and industry leaders have attended a Westminster reception, with hopes raised change is moving closer.
Pictured (from left) are BVA president Rob Williams, shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson, animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman, RCVS president Tim Parkin and BVNA president Sarah Holliday.
Veterinary leaders have claimed the sector is “on the cusp” of long-sought legislative reform after dozens of Parliamentarians attended a Westminster event promoting the idea.
A Defra minister also insisted the Government was “committed” to supporting the sector during a reception jointly hosted by the BVA, BVNA and RCVS yesterday (24 June).
Senior figures have emphasised the need for both professional unity and widespread political support of new proposals once they are finalised.
But BVA president Rob Williams claimed the backing of MPs and peers who attended demonstrated “a real and positive momentum for change”.
He said: “After many years of campaigning by veterinary organisations, we are on the cusp of exciting and much-needed reform, and we now need cross-party backing to get a new Veterinary Surgeons Act over the line and into law.”
The reception took place amid renewed political uncertainty amid the prospect of Andy Burnham replacing Sir Keir Starmer after the latter announced his resignation on Monday.
Vet and shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson, who sponsored the event, said updating the legislation was “important for regulating our profession, for protecting our veterinary team, and for protecting the ‘veterinary nurse’ title and the allied professionals within it.”
But animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman insisted the Government would ensure there was a “modern legislative framework” that would support the highest care standards.
She said: “This Government is committed to supporting our valued veterinary professionals who play a vital role in protecting animal health and welfare across the country.
“Reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act is an important opportunity that will see millions of pet owners and veterinary professionals across the country benefit from the biggest vet sector reform in 60 years.”
RCVS president Tim Parkin warned regulation was currently being “held back” by a law that was not fit for purpose.
He said: “Today’s event is a clear demonstration of collective, cross-party support that will be so crucial to securing this long-awaited reform.”
BVNA president Sarah Holliday added: “New legislation must provide veterinary nurses with the proper professional recognition they deserve – protecting the ‘veterinary nurse’ title, facilitating more effective skill utilisation, and enabling clearer routes for future career progression.
“A reformed Veterinary Surgeons Act is now in our grasp, and we will continue our collective efforts to ensure this remains firmly on the political agenda.”