13 Aug 2025
The open house event featured a mix of behind-the-scenes hospital tours, research talks, and family fun-day activities.
The University of Liverpool has celebrated the success of its second annual “VetFest” open house event.
The event at the vet school on the Leahurst campus was open to prospective students, members of the veterinary community and the general public.
The university said more than 3,000 people attended the free open house on Saturday 19 July, which promised behind-the-scenes tours of Leahurst’s equine and small animal hospitals.
The day included research talks delivered by the university’s own scholars and clinicians on topics such as antimicrobial resistance, raw meat diets and equine obesity.
It also featured family-friendly games and activities for all ages, including the chance to meet the campus’ farm animals, demonstrations from animal charities and Merseyside police horses, and a series of dog competitions.
The university staged its VetFest for the first time last year and the school’s dean, Paul Lunn, hailed the 2025 edition as a “fantastic event”.
He continued: “It really helps the school connect with the public and our local communities and also draws people from across the country who want to learn more about veterinary science and our teaching and clinical programmes.
“Many charities also participate, giving them an opportunity to help the public understand animal welfare issues and how they can help.
“Above all, it is a great day for families, and one of the best new things we have done.”