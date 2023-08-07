7 Aug
Ryan Kavanagh “excited” by his role ahead of a big year ahead for the practice in 2024.
A leading referral centre has appointed a new head of nursing services as it gears up for its move to a new hospital site next year.
Ryan Kavanagh said he is “excited” by the developments at London Vet Specialists (LVS) as he steps up from the role as clinical nursing manager.
In his new role, Mr Kavanagh will support, develop and lead the nursing team at LVS, while also providing input into key developments in the business, together with ensuring patient care is provided to the highest standard possible.
Having graduated in 2015 from the University of Dublin, he has worked in a variety of roles before relocating to London in 2020.
Last year, Mr Kavanagh took up the role as LVS clinical nursing manager and now steps into head of nursing.
He said: “I am very excited to see LVS expand into a new state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary hospital in 2024 and lead our nursing team through this transition.
“Our service offering and patient care capabilities will grow substantially, presenting fantastic opportunities for our veterinary nurses and patient care assistants to develop their knowledge and skills across a wide range of specialist disciplines.
“It is also my personal passion to maintain equity, diversity and inclusivity at the heart of our culture, which is supported and celebrated throughout our team.”