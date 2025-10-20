20 Oct 2025
– Irish setters Caolila and Freddie will star on the 2026 VN Times “Pet Pals” calendar.
Irish setters Caolila and her son Freddie.
An RVN is celebrating after being revealed as winner of this year’s VN Times calendar competition.
Chloe Allan’s photo of her Irish setters Caolila and her son Freddie was voted by VN Times readers as the top picture from a shortlist of 30 incredible entrants.
Submitted under this year’s “Pet Pals” theme, the photo shows Caolila and Freddie (then aged four years old and four months old, respectively) snuggled together on the sofa.
It is captioned: “This photo demonstrates the undeniable bond between mothers and their sons, even in the animal world. Several months aften weaning, Caolila’s son Freddie still loves being close to her.”
The photo saw off some stiff competition as readers submitted pictures showcasing an array of inseparable animal duos, unlikely interspecies friendships and the unspoken bonds between nurses and their patients.
Mrs Allan, head veterinary nurse at Apex Vets in Falkirk, thanked the readers who voted for her and said: “I was absolutely thrilled to hear that we were the overall winners of the calendar photo competition.
“There were so many strong entries showing the beautiful bond between animals – and lots of adorable contestants.”
The photo – one of Mrs Allan’s favourites – was taken shortly after the rest of Caolila’s litter had gone to new homes while Freddie remained behind.
“Their close bond continued even after he stayed behind,” she said. “Now aged eight and three, they still regularly cuddle up together – although Freddie is now much bigger than his mum.”
Caolila and Freddie will be the cover stars and feature inside the 2026 calendar alongside the 11 runners-up.
Mrs Allan has also won a £500 Amazon.co.uk gift voucher for claiming top spot in the competition, while the runners-up will receive a £50 voucher each.