7 May 2025
Organisers are gearing up for one of the biggest events in the UK’s veterinary calendar when legislation and disease threats are set to be high on the agenda.
Legislative reform and the impact of the current investigation of the veterinary sector are set to be the main focuses of this year’s BVA Live next month.
Organisers said the two topics will be recurring themes throughout the 2025 conference, which will take place at the NEC in Birmingham on 12 and 13 June.
The BVA is one of many organisations that have consistently called for the Veterinary Surgeons Act to be overhauled, while the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) review of the sector is expected to publish its provisional recommendations in July.
Highlights in the programme are expected to include discussions on:
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “This has been another challenging year for the profession, with the ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority focusing increased attention on the urgent need for reform of the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act.
“BVA Live will be a platform for thought-provoking discussions on these and other big issues facing the sector, alongside an opportunity to invest in your professional development and network with peers.”
CPD sessions will also be available on a wide range of topics from small animal, farm and equine content to talks on honeybees, alpacas and llamas.
The full 2025 programme timetable, registration and further details can be found on the event website.