4 Jul
Georgi Sharman – who is based at North Downs Specialist Referrals in Bletchingley, Surrey – achieves academic qualification in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia.
A vet nurse has scooped a master’s degree in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia.
The University of Edinburgh awarded the master of science to Georgi Sharman, who is based at Linnaeus-owned North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) in Bletchingley.
Miss Sharman said: “It has always been a subject I have been passionate about and I thoroughly enjoy making a difference by providing the best care and treatment I can.
“Completing this qualification has added to my veterinary knowledge, my clinical skills and my broader scientific understanding, which is very satisfying – and it doesn’t just help me; it also benefits my patients because I can now provide an even better level of quality care to them.”
The course – which comprised of two years’ study and a year to prepare a dissertation – also had a sustainability angle. Miss Sharman added: “My dissertation looked into the use of low-flow anaesthesia within a referral practice like NDSR and its advantages.
“The benefits of lower flow anaesthesia are better efficiency, increasing airway humidity and reducing patient cooling and the possibility of hypothermia.
“We are also increasingly aware of the impact of volatile anaesthetic agents as greenhouse gases and are committed to reducing them.”
Last year, NDSR become the UK’s first small animal referral hospital to be rated “outstanding” by the RCVS in recognition of its drive to increase sustainability.
The hospital has also received the ultimate Green award from Investors in the Environment – the national accreditation scheme for businesses working to reduce their carbon footprint.