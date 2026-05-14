14 May 2026
The group has also established teams to offer operational support to its clinics and launched a leadership initiative to equip vets with management skills.
A large veterinary group has revealed it is now two-thirds partner-led.
Medivet said it ended the financial year 2026 with 65% of its practices being partner-led, up from 40% a year prior.
The group said it has intensified its co-ownership model in the past 12 months as it is aiming to be fully partner-led by the end of 2026.
To support the transition, Medivet said it made structural changes to its support centre at the end of last year, with newly established network teams providing day-to-day operational and developmental support to its clinics.
The company has also launched the Business Academy, a one-year leadership programme aimed at vets with between two and five years’ experience to equip them with commercial and management skills needed for practice ownership.
A Medivet spokesperson said the group “anticipates a year of significant momentum” as a result of the changes.
The spokesperson continued: “With growing interest in co-ownership, expanded development programmes and strengthened operational support, the group expects to see increasing numbers of vets stepping into partnership.
“As the model evolves, 2026 is set to mark a pivotal period of growth for both the business and for the individuals shaping its future at practice level.”