10 Apr 2025
A senior academic who developed the resources hopes it will help professionals to “thrive” and offer practical support.
Image © Syda Productions / Adobe Stock
A new guide, which aims to help veterinary professionals recognise and manage workplace stress, has been launched through the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) project.
The paper, “Understanding and managing stress in the veterinary workplace”, has been launched to coincide with April’s Stress Awareness Month and updates the original document published seven years ago.
The guide is also the first in a new series of Applied Mental Health Science guides, which the project hopes will support professionals with a range of issues related to mental health.
The new paper’s author, Elinor O’Connor, a professor at the University of Manchester, has drawn on her own research of stress and well-being in the veterinary sector in developing the guide.
She said: “We know that veterinary work can be stressful, and that stress can have negative impacts on well-being and mental health, and it is of utmost importance that individuals and organisations are equipped with the tools to manage stress effectively.
“This guide serves as a comprehensive resource for both individuals and organisations, providing practical tips to support teams and individuals to thrive.”
MMI lead Rapinder Newton thanked Prof O’Connor for her work on the guide and addressing delegates on the issue at the recent BSAVA Congress.
She added: “For us, working with qualified professionals who are up-to-date on the latest research is essential.”
The guide can be downloaded free from the MMI website.