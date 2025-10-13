13 Oct 2025
Advancing veterinary mental health research was the theme of the biennial event as RCVS bosses admitted there was still “a long way to go” on the topic.
Image: RCVS MMI
Much more still needs to be done to address mental health challenges in the veterinary sector despite the progress of the past few years, a major conference has been told.
The message came as industry leaders and academics met in Birmingham for the biennial Mind Matters Symposium, held on Friday (10 October) to coincide with World Mental Health Day.
Meanwhile, two new mental health-related courses have been launched, ahead of an online training event early next month.
The fifth symposium also marked 10 years since the launch of the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI), which has so far provided research grants more than £150,000.
But in the event’s programme, RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said the issue of mental health and well-being could not be considered “done”, despite the significant advances made over the past decade.
She wrote: “We still have a long way to go to ensure that everyone in the veterinary community is thriving and feels supported.”
The theme of this year’s symposium was “Advancing veterinary mental health research: learning from the past, considering the present, and looking to the future”.
The programme featured presentations on topics including workplace mental health, alcohol usage, miscarriage and factors associated with suicide, as well as a review of recent MMI initiatives.
The initiative has also collaborated with the RCVS Academy on its new courses whose launch was also announced on Friday.
The programmes – “Managing mental health in the workplace” and “Suicide awareness fundamentals” – each consist of six modules and form part of the MMI’s wider Prevent workstream.
Project lead Rapinder Newton said: “Too often, responses to mental health in the workplace are reactive and only when individuals are struggling with their mental health.
“These courses support MMI’s aim to shift the focus to organisation and systemic change; to create environments that prevent or limit harm, support well-being and make it safe for people to thrive.”
Places are also available on an Academy Live event – an introduction to managing mental health in the workplace – which will take place on 3 November via the event’s webpage.
Further information about the event and the new courses is also available via email to [email protected]