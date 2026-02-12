12 Feb 2026
Workshop series will focus on mental health and leadership while free webinar explores mood and affective disorders.
Image: SewcreamStudio / Adobe Stock
RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) is inviting veterinary professionals to participate in a pair of CPD initiatives focused on mental health.
The first is a series of workshops that build on the “Managing Mental Health in the Workplace” CPD course that was launched by the RCVS Academy.
Co-authored with workplace well-being specialists Ultimate Resilience and delivered by two of its clinical psychologists, Felicity Baker and Jackie Allt, the workshops expand on the course’s key concepts and help delegates develop leadership skills, recognise early signs of stress and burnout and better support colleagues who may be struggling.
The workshops will be held for designated groups of the veterinary community as follows:
The RCVS will also run a free webinar as part of MMI’s Applied Mental Health Science series.
The “Work, mental health and mood webinar” will help delegates recognise a range of mood/affective disorders and their impact on the workplace, support vet team colleagues experiencing such conditions and signpost them to appropriate resources.
Speakers include clinical psychologist Marco Vivolo, vet and veterinary mental health researcher James Glass and RVN and well-being instructor Emma Sadler.
It will take place on from 6:30pm to 7:45pm on Monday 30 March – World Bipolar Day – coinciding with the release of MMI’s new “Let’s talk bipolar” guide.
MMI lead Rapinder Newton said: “We’re heartened by the positive reception that our ‘Managing Mental Health in the Workplace’ Academy course and bite-size guides have received and are delighted to be bringing these projects to life in live settings where we can reach wider audiences.
“Our workshops and webinar provide an opportunity for veterinary professionals to come together, who might not otherwise get the chance to do so.”
Tickets to the workshops are available at RCVS’ Eventbrite page, while the webinar can be signed up to for free at the college’s website.