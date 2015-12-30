30 Dec
Further details have been released about a mindfulness symposium being held by RCVS and the Webinar Vet.
The symposium, part of RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative, takes place on the Webinar Vet’s “pre-congress day” on 8 January, from 7pm and 9pm. It will focus on how to develop and improve well-being in your working life.
The symposium will feature four speakers:
Mr Smith said: “We are very glad to be able to bring these presentations to the profession for free via the Webinar Vet, particularly as, over the past few years, it has become increasingly clear mental ill-health is a significant issue facing the veterinary professions.
“With its focus on well-being and resourcefulness, I hope this content will help provide all members of the veterinary team with the tools they need to improve their mental health and their ability to cope with the stress and pressure that often accompanies life in veterinary practice.”
For more information and to register for the symposium, visit www.theinternationalwebinarvet.com/rcvs
Recordings of the symposium will be made available after the event via www.rcvs.org.uk/webinars