11 Nov 2026
Lib Dem MP Zöe Franklin backed calls for a new Veterinary Surgeons Act after a behind-the-scenes tour of AURA Veterinary.
Liberal Democrat MP Zöe Franklin with Richmond.
An MP has backed the veterinary profession’s call for legislative reform after an “eye-opening” visit to a Guildford veterinary hospital.
Liberal Democrat MP Zöe Franklin visited AURA Veterinary, where she spoke to clients and was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the facilities including consultation rooms, wards, surgical theatres, CT imaging and diagnostics.
BVNA senior vice-president and AURA senior oncology nurse Sarah Holliday gave the tour, highlighting the need for an updated Veterinary Surgeons Act that regulates veterinary businesses and protects the title of veterinary nurse.
Ms Holliday said the hospital was “thrilled” to host Ms Franklin and showcase the work vets and VNs do.
She continued: “Ms Franklin’s visit was also an opportunity to highlight the need for a new Veterinary Surgeons Act and urge her to back reforms that will better protect animal welfare, support veterinary teams and provide greater transparency to our clients.
“At AURA Veterinary, as a facility with hospital status, we have voluntarily opted in to the Practice Standards Scheme to assure clients of the high standard of care their pets will receive.
“However, voluntary regulation of businesses is not enough – the pet owning public across the UK should be afforded the same confidence in any veterinary practice they visit.”
Ms Franklin added: “As a long-time pet owner, I’m no stranger to vet visits, but it was eye-opening for me to go behind the consult room to see the level of skill, care and commitment towards their patients and their owners from the team at AURA Veterinary.
“I was shocked to learn that currently, anyone can call themselves a veterinary nurse, and that while individual professionals come under mandatory regulation, veterinary businesses do not.
“That’s why I’m backing the veterinary profession’s calls to reform existing legislation so we can improve transparency, strengthen trust and give pet owners across the UK confidence in the care their pets receive.”