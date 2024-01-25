25 Jan
Zumi idea aims to help facilitate RVN home visits to carry out wide variety of services.
A vet nurse has created an app to help facilitate home visits and care for pets in the community
The free-to-download app Zumi is aimed at relieving stress for pets and owners who can call on registered veterinary nurses (RVNs) to visit pets and carry out a wide variety of pet services including drop-in visits, pet arthritis management, weight control, help with animal behaviour and end-of-life guidance among many others.
Veterinary nurse Hannah Shepherd, who has worked in veterinary practice for 35 years, has developed, funded and now launched Zumi, to help provide the best professional at-home care for pets.
Mrs Shepherd, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, said: “I am thrilled at the response to Zumi so far with more than 500 vet nurses having already downloaded the app in the first few weeks. I am now urging pet owners and RVNs across the country to download and use Zumi to help change pet care for the better, together.”
Zumi is now available for pet owners to download to find their local vet nurse. Vet nurses can set out their own pricing structure to reflect their value and are in control of each transaction and booking.
The app is free to download on iOS and Android and pet carers can create profiles for their pets, including uploading photos and writing a biography of their animal.
Zumi can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.