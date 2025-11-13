13 Nov 2025
The new prize was unveiled as nominations opened for the association’s 2026 awards.
A vet who led several of the sector’s most prominent professional organisations is to be remembered with a new award established in his memory.
The BSAVA has announced the creation of its Des Thompson Award, honouring its former president who died last year, aged 86, as it opened nominations for its 2026 awards.
The prize is intended to recognise individuals who have had “a significant impact upon general practice and/or their community”.
Current BSAVA president Julian Hoad said: “Des Thompson was both charismatic and influential and one of our most-loved past presidents.
“It is our honour and joy to be able to offer an award in his name. The Des Thompson award (‘The Des’) is open to vets or nurses who have had a significant impact upon general practice and/or within their community.
“We look forward to receiving nominations for this and the other prestigious BSAVA Awards.”
Details of the award were revealed as the association launched its appeal for nominations on 10 November.
Members and non-members can both submit nominations until 9 January and the award winners will be announced in February.
Seven other awards will also be presented in 2026, including:
BSAVA honorary secretary Adam Gow said: “Each year, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on individuals who have truly made a difference in our profession.
“Nominating a colleague is a meaningful way to show appreciation and celebrate the impact they’ve had, so we encourage everyone to get involved and put forward those who inspire them.”
Details of how to nominate are available via the awards website.