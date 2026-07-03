3 Jul 2026
New editor Kate Williams excited to be “championing the vet nursing community”.
Kate Williams, new editor of VN Times.
VN Times has a new editor at the helm who is excited to be “championing the vet nursing community”.
Former newspaper editor Kate Williams, who has 28 years’ experience in the journalism industry, has taken up the reins of the bi-monthly publication.
Having worked on VN Times and Vet Times as a sub-editor for three years, Kate has a passion for magazine layout and design, as well as ensuring the right content engages readers.
She said: “I am so excited for this new role and have a list of ideas I would like to add to this already well-loved and respected publication.
“I am looking forward to championing the vet nursing community and giving them an ideal balance and variety of content to keep them informed, educated and entertained.
“Readers will notice some subtle changes in this issue, including CPD “time badges” on clinical features to help keep track of learning, a regular competition with some great prizes on offer and more inspiring stories from the very people within this sector.”
When Kate is not working, she can be found in Devon reading, baking and caring for her horses. She regularly competes as a member of British Dressage as well as on teams for her local riding club, of which she is a committee member.
Her first issue is out this week and online.