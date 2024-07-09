New board members

Simone Bennett RVN

Hamish Morrin RVN

Helen Stewart RVN

Officer team

Lyndsay Hughes RVN – president

Sarah Holliday RVN – junior vice-president

Steph Worsley RVN – honorary secretary

Nikki Mcleod RVN – honorary treasurer

‘Exciting time’

The BVNA president, who will sit a second term, said: “I would like to thank all those who put themselves forward for election, plus members who voted this year. It is an exciting time to be part of representing the veterinary nursing profession, and we look forward to ratifying the successful candidates on to BVNA council at the AGM in October.