9 Jul
Simone Bennett, Hamish Morrin and Helen Stewart have all won seats.
The BVNA annual elections have closed following voting, with three new faces joining the council board.
Seven RVNs stood for election and voting took place throughout June, with three successful candidates now confirmed and due to be ratified at the BVNA annual meeting on 13 October.
The BVNA president, who will sit a second term, said: “I would like to thank all those who put themselves forward for election, plus members who voted this year. It is an exciting time to be part of representing the veterinary nursing profession, and we look forward to ratifying the successful candidates on to BVNA council at the AGM in October.
“We are also pleased to announce the incoming officer team; a group of our council members who have committed even more of their time to step into a more senior role within BVNA council.”
Any questions or comments may be addressed to Lyndsay Hughes, BVNA president, via president@bvna.co.uk