7 Jul
Swindon animal hospital welcomes European and RCVS specialist Tom Shaw to post.
A Wiltshire animal hospital has added to its numbers by appointing a new head of the neurology team.
European and RCVS specialist Tom Shaw has joined Eastcott Veterinary Referrals in Swindon from fellow Linnaeus hospital Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull.
Mr Shaw’s main area of interest is in the application of 3D printing technology to solve difficult problems in spinal surgery.
He said: “I’m delighted to have joined such a highly regarded and experienced team at Eastcott, and to have the opportunity to provide patients with a high level of care.
“Eastcott houses state-of-the-art facilities, which ensure we can provide precise diagnosis for neurological treatments and procedures.”
A 2011 RVC graduate, Mr Shaw completed a rotating internship in the US, taking a residency in neurology and neurosurgery at the University of Bristol, and later achieving the European Diploma in Veterinary Neurology and becoming an RCVS specialist in veterinary neurology.
He has developed titanium-printed systems for kyphotic spinal malformations, laminoplasty procedures and atlantoaxial instability.
Mr Shaw also has an interest in neuro-oncology, Chiari-like malformation/syringomyelia, and surgical procedures of the caudal fossa and fourth ventricle. He has published and presented at international conferences in these areas.
Kieran Borgeat, Eastcott’s clinical director, said: “Tom’s appointment supports the demand we’ve seen for the treatment of patients with neurological disorders, many of whom benefit from Eastcott’s advanced diagnostic procedures and facilities, including MRI and CT imaging.”