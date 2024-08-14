14 Aug
Due to open this autumn, CVTC Harrogate will be the third nurse training centre for the group.
CVS has announced it will open the doors to a new dedicated veterinary nurse training centre in North Yorkshire.
Due to open this autumn, CVTC Harrogate will be the third nurse training centre for the group, situated on the site of CVS’ newly relocated small animal The Harrogate Vet practice, and Vetskill and RCVS approved to train student veterinary nurses and patient care assistants.
The new satellite centre will be offering day release and online courses, as well as modern classrooms, and be fully equipped for theory and practical teaching.
Jackie Evans, head of CVTC Harrogate, said: “We are delighted to be opening a third centre for veterinary nurse training. This will provide accessible training and the highest-quality training courses for veterinary nurses and veterinary care assistants in the north-east region.”
CVTC is approved as a “good” provider with Ofsted and is rated “excellent” on the “find an apprenticeship” service by its employers. In addition, its training centres have also exceeded national average “first time pass rates” in almost all veterinary nursing modules, according to VetSkill data.
The first cohort of students is due to start at CVTC Harrogate in autumn 2024. Students wishing to apply for a place can do so at www.chestervtc.co.uk or by emailing nursingschool@cvsvets.com