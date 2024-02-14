14 Feb
An RVN who combines clinical and police work has taken up a new senior post with the practice.
A veterinary nurse who can often be found on the police beat has taken up a new senior role with Aura Veterinary in Surrey.
When he’s not in practice, Craig Bailey spends some of his spare time working as a Special Constable with a Hertfordshire Police intervention unit supporting emergency responses.
Now, he hopes to apply his clinical and leadership experiences to a new nursing manager post at the Guildford practice.
Mr Bailey said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to take on this new challenge and look forward to working with the talented team at Aura to deliver exceptional care, and make a positive impact on the lives of our patients and their loved ones.”
Mr Bailey has worked in a variety of settings and disciplines, and has made the move from cardiothoracic nursing at a referral centre. His grounding in mixed practice, emergency and critical care, and anaesthesia, complemented by further study in leadership, will bring a wealth of skills and insight to the role.
A major part of his role will be active mentoring as a clinical supervisor, supporting fellow nurses and VCAs as they obtain further qualifications and develop their skills. Mr Bailey is himself working towards a second veterinary leadership management qualification from the VMG.