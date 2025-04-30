30 Apr 2025
The association said major progress had been made in the nine years since its strategy was published, but acknowledged more still needs to be done.
Image: BVA website
Major progress has been made to improve animal welfare in the past decade, though more still needs to be done, according to a new BVA report.
The association has set out its future priorities in an Evaluation and Next Steps document that seeks to build on its 2016 Animal Welfare Strategy.
Group president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Through our campaigning and lobbying, we’ve made huge strides, from critical legislation to supporting the veterinary professions to advocate for animal welfare with clients, and inspiring others at an international level.
“But there is still more work to do, and our new priorities will form the basis for achieving this.”
The report identifies six main areas for action – animal welfare leadership, influencing and achieving change, national and international advocacy, use of technology, environmental sustainability and development of the veterinary team.
But within them, the group has pledged to pursue the following four priority actions:
· Influencing Government to ensure that the UK demonstrates leadership on key animal welfare issues.
· Continued joint working with specialist divisions and other stakeholders to develop positions on the root causes of animal welfare issues, ensuring that the veterinary professions show leadership on solutions.
· Exploring the role of technology and AI in improving cross-species animal welfare and supporting the professions to integrate innovative approaches responsibly.
· Supporting the veterinary professions to promote the role of animal welfare in environmental sustainability and one health.
Dr Mullineaux said: “In the past few years, animal welfare science has grown in profile and our own definition of animal welfare has evolved.
“We have also seen significant social and economic change and disruption, from the UK’s departure from the EU and the worldwide COVID pandemic, to the cost-of-living crisis, all of which have not only impacted animal welfare in many ways, but also the way animal owners, veterinary professionals, farmers and policy makers view the social licence around the use of animals.
“That is why this impact assessment and the setting of new priority areas for future action are so timely.
“None of these achievements would have been possible without the contributions and engagement from our members.
“In 2025, where the legitimacy and importance of veterinary professionals being advocates for animal welfare is embedded at an individual and societal level, BVA will continue to champion the achievements that have gone before and kickstart work against the new priorities.”
The full report is available via the BVA website.