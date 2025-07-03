3 Jul 2025
Senior vets who are part of the Links Group say professionals must work across different sectors to better protect victims.
Tatyana Gladskih / Adobe Stock
Several prominent clinicians are among the group’s trustees and have worked with experts from a range of other sectors including policing, safeguarding and social work to develop the course.
Group chairperson Paula Boyden said: “It is only by working together to raise awareness of all those impacted by domestic abuse that we can better protect animals and humans in homes where this abuse occurs.”
Officials hope the project, which received funding from the Pets Foundation, will be accessible both to health and emergency service workers plus others who may see cause for concern in their work but who do not have a statutory reporting duty.
Topics covered include the links between abuse of animals and people, the role of specialist domestic abuse animal fostering services and guidance on safe and appropriate responses.
Pets Foundation manager Sara Main said: “This will help more people to recognise and act on domestic abuse, which is a crucial intervention for supporting victim-survivors and their much-loved pets.”
Links Group trustee Rebecca Stephens, an associate professor in social work, added: “We greatly welcome the expertise of veterinary colleagues whose insights can help identify, understand and respond to signs of co-occurring abuse, and support early intervention.
“Cross-disciplinary collaboration is key to protecting both people and animals.”
More information about the course, and other training provision, is available via the Links Group website. []