7 Mar
VetSkill offering VTEC Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (Emergency and Critical Care).
A UK training provider has launched a new emergency and critical care (ECC) course for vet nurses.
VetSkill is now delivering the VTEC Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (Emergency and Critical Care) in addition to its current suite of Level 5 diplomas, which includes practice nursing, medical nursing and surgical nursing.
VetSkill advanced veterinary nursing qualifications are designed for RVNs seeking career progression, or to further their knowledge and practical skills.
Leanne Ashford, qualifications manager at VetSkill, said: “We are delighted to offer a robust and regulated Level 5 emergency and critical care qualification to support veterinary nurses with developing their knowledge and practical skills, and to provide career development opportunities.
“The development of this new qualification has received a tremendous amount of support and positive feedback, and we feel privileged to be able to contribute to the education of those working within this specialist area of veterinary practice.”
Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC) is the first centre to gain approval to deliver the VetSkill VTEC Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing (Emergency and Critical Care).
Jackie Evans, CVTC head of centre, said: “We are delighted to be the first centre approved to run the much-anticipated level 5 advanced diploma in ECC. This qualification will help RVNs in the profession gain mastery skills and knowledge in ECC.
“We are excited to be able to support the students on this journey to gain this accredited qualification.”