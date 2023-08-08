8 Aug
Specific pathway course teaches students skills including critical assessment and also helps nurture vital communication skills.
A veterinary nurse training provider in Northern Ireland has made the decision to include RECOVER certification for all L3 students for the first time.
The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, which offers both Level 2 Veterinary Care Support and the VTEC Level 3 Diploma in veterinary nursing at its Greenmount Campus, has said it wants to invest not only in nurses, but in the wider profession.
With this in mind, all L3 students will receive RECOVER training to equip them for practice life. This CPR-specific training course will teach students skills including critical assessment and help nurture vital communication skills.
The training, which normally costs around £2,000 per candidate, will be fully funded by the college for their current first and second year cohorts, flying instructors over from Edinburgh to deliver the practical sessions.
At the end of the three-day hybrid training programme, all staff and students will be RECOVER Certified Basic and Advanced Life Support Rescuers.