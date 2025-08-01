1 Aug 2025
The prize money will be used to further advance efforts to combat infectious diseases of animals.
Nominations have opened for a major international award recognising significant contributions to tackle infectious animal diseases.
The £100,000 Plowright Prize, awarded by RCVS Knowledge every two years, is open to veterinary professionals, research scientists, or any other individual whose work in this field has demonstrated animal, humanitarian, or economic benefit.
The prize is named after veterinary scientist Walter Plowright, whose development of a vaccine against infectious cattle disease rinderpest, which is one of only two infectious diseases to be eliminated.
RCVS Knowledge chief executive Katie Mantell said: “We’re delighted to be opening the fourth Plowright Prize.
“The effective management of infectious diseases of animals is vital to protecting animal welfare, promoting human health, preserving wildlife and ensuring environmental stability.
“We look forward to receiving nominations from across Europe and the Commonwealth that will further vital research benefiting animals, the public and society worldwide.”
Nominations will remain open until 31 January 2026 and entrants must be working in a relevant sector, whether it be in vet practice, government, industry, research institutes, or academia.
The prize was first presented in 2020 to William Ivan Morrison, funding his vaccination research for East Coast fever, a cattle disease, while 2022 winner Herman Barkema was recognised for his work on mastitis, Johne’s disease, and antimicrobial resistance.
Fiona Tomley, who won in 2024 for her efforts to reduce infectious diseases in poultry, used the funds to create a global mentoring network for one health infectious disease researchers.
More information on the prize and how to submit a nomination can be found at the RCVS Knowledge website.