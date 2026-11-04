Nominations open for 65th BSAVA Awards
Entries will remain open for the next two months, with winners to be announced in early 2027.
The BSAVA annual awards, in their 65th year, are open for nominations with eight award categories.
The BSAVA has opened nominations for its annual awards, which are now in their 65th year.
Entries are being sought in eight award categories and the process is open to both association members and non-members alike. The award categories are:
- The Bourgelat Award for outstanding international contribution to small animal practice or science;
- The Simon Award for contributions to the advancement of small animal surgery;
- The Woodrow Award for significant contributions to the advancement of small animal medicine;
- The Des Thompson Award for individuals who have had a significant impact upon general practice and/or their community;
- The Blaine Award, sponsored by Royal Canin, for contributions to the advancement of all aspects of non-client facing small animal veterinary medicine;
- The BSAVA Veterinary Nurse Award for outstanding contributions to the advancement of small animal veterinary nursing;
- The Ray Butcher Award for a non-veterinary individual who has madea significant contribution to animal welfare in the community;
- The JA Wight Memorial Award for a vet who has made an outstanding contribution to the welfare of companion animals.
‘Commitment and passion’
Member trustee Adam Gow said: “Every veterinary professional knows someone whose commitment and passion have inspired those around them.
“The BSAVA Awards are an opportunity to celebrate these individuals and the difference they make every day.
“If someone has had a positive impact on your profession, practice, or community, we encourage you to nominate them.”
Nominations can be submitted via the awards website until 8 January. The winners are due to be announced in February.