3 Jun
The BVNA has opened nominations for its annual awards, inviting its members and the VN profession to recognise individuals who have inspired and supported others.
Four award categories are available: the VNJ Writer of the Year, RVN Champion of the Year, RVN Mentor of the Year and Student Veterinary Nurse of the Year.
Finalists will be invited to attend a prize giving event at the dinner dance and awards ceremony during BVNA Congress from 11 to 13 October.
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said: “We are incredibly excited to announce this year’s four award categories, and our annual awards ceremony at BVNA Congress is a real highlight for all at BVNA.
“It provides a fantastic opportunity to spotlight and celebrate the inspiring work that individuals do, and the impact our members have on the wider profession. Simply being put forward for an award also provides a real sense of recognition to all of our nominees.”
Three finalists from each category will be invited to attend BVNA Congress on Saturday 12 October for the evening dinner dance and awards ceremony.
Find out how to nominate and read the terms and conditions on the BVNA website.