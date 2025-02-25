25 Feb 2025
Central Qualifications awards celebrate the commitment and hard work of staff who support veterinary nurses in the UK.
Central Qualifications (CQ) has launched nominations for its annual Veterinary Nurse Educator of the Year Award.
The awards celebrate the commitment and hard work of staff who support veterinary nurses in the UK, and all members of the veterinary profession – including student vets and veterinary nurses – are invited to nominate individuals they feel are deserving of recognition.
Nominees can be anyone involved in training and educating veterinary nurses in the UK, from college tutors and practical teachers, to clinical coaches and other members of the training practice teams.
Winners will be announced at the CQ graduation and awards ceremony on 31 May at the Central Hall, Westminster where British naturalist and adventurer Catherine (Cat) Capon will deliver the keynote speech and present the students with their awards.
CQ director Jacqui Garrett said: “The VN Educator of the Year Award is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the dedication and hard work of those who train and educate veterinary nurses in the UK.
“It is an honour to meet the winners at the CQ graduation ceremony, and to acknowledge the successes of their students. Having seen many deserving individuals nominated since the inception of our award, we look forward to receiving numerous nominations once again this year.”
Nominations for Veterinary Nurse Educator of the Year close on 11 April – for more information, visit cqual.org/awards-nomination