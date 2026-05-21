21 May 2026
Deborah Bircher said she is open to discuss commissions with other vet practices.
Deborah Bircher with the full practice on display.
A vet nurse has lovingly recreated her veterinary practice with the help of an old doll’s house and a 3D printer.
Deborah Bircher of Linkswood Vets in Essex has not only faithfully replicated the clinic – including the waiting room, a consult room, surgery room and break room – but also several colleagues and their animals as well.
Mrs Bircher renovates doll’s houses as a hobby and got a 3D printer for Christmas to help her.
She said: “I came up with the idea to make the practice as an excuse to use one of my old doll’s houses that needed work.
“The staff love it, and it will be displayed in the waiting room at some point.”
The practice has been rendered in exquisite detail, down to the pictures on the walls of the consult and waiting room, through a combination of 3D printed miniatures and spare dollhouse parts.
The RVN has thus far printed and painted miniatures of practice co-founders Robert and Avril Lees, vets Jonathan Young and Carmen Alba Arroyo Fuentes and student vet nurse Nicola Lock, and she plans to add more staff in the future.
She said each staff member takes up to an hour to print, although she said she has “no idea” how long the project took, adding: “I love doing this, so I don’t count.”
Mrs Bircher added: “Carmen is making coffee as this is a common place to find her, and Nicola is holding her own cat, Elvis.
“There is food in the fridge but no milk, as we always seem to run out of milk, and there is a copious amount of pizza in the staff room because we live for pizza.”
The nurse invited other vet practices to contact her for commissions if they are interested in their own version to display.