20 Feb
A collective of empowering professionals set to speak at the second VN Spark event designed to build confidence and ignite clinical interests to inspire positive change in practice.
An event aimed at empowering vet nurses and building clinical confidence is returning for a second year.
VN Spark 2.0 will take place at Roman Park Hall, near Aylesbury, on 7 September and is being spearheaded by award-winning vet nurse Lou Northway.
The event, which sold out in 2022, is returning with a schedule filled with content and a speaker line-up including Amanda Curtis, Alex Taylor, Sam Thompson, Laura Jones, Courtney Scales and Mrs Northway herself.
The day will comprise of eight hours of CPD, a panel Q&A, and an evening social and networking event.
With the final few tickets remaining and tipped to sell out once again, those interested are being encouraged to book now online.