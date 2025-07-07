7 Jul 2025
More than 100 RVNs have already joined the group ahead of its upcoming meeting later this month.
Image © Molostock / Adobe Stock
A major care provider has set up a new club for veterinary nurses to review and discuss the latest research developments.
More than 120 nurses have already signed up for the CVS Group club, which meets every two months to hear presentations by colleagues and discuss research work linked to that topic.Chaired and organised by RVN and CVS small animal research assistant Michelle Farrow, the meetings are intended to encourage nurses to collaborate and improve their ability to appraise and apply evidence.
Miss Farrow said that while many nurses already “engage with evidence-based practice more than they realise,” it can “feel overwhelming” to do so alone.
She continued: “Our new Veterinary Nurse Journal Club is the perfect space for our nurses to discuss cutting-edge articles, share insights and build a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to advancing their knowledge and skills.
“It’s a space for peer-to-peer support – where nurses can grow in confidence, ask questions and learn together in a welcoming environment.
“By collaborating, we not only deepen our understanding but also organically drive improvements in patient care.”
The next session, with the topic “Peri-operative patient warming: prevention is better than cure,” is due to take place on 22 July, featuring the presentation of an audit on patient warming by newly qualified RVN Elicia Thompson. The group is also supported by CVS research director Imogen Schofield.