4 Nov 2025
A veterinary nurse has been removed from the RCVS register after a disciplinary hearing found she had ‘breached the most fundamental tenet of the profession’ in her treatment of several animals.
Image: RCVS.
A veterinary nurse who “risked animal welfare” by repeatedly acting against or without the instruction of a vet has been struck off.
Rebecca Davies had indicated she did not intend to remain in the profession before her case was heard by an RCVS disciplinary committee.
But it ruled removal was the only appropriate sanction as her absence from the proceedings meant it could not be determined if she was likely to pose a future risk.
Eight allegations against Miss Davies, relating to four animals, were found to be proved during a five-day hearing in late October. A ninth was deemed not proved due to insufficient evidence.
The cases occurred between September 2022 and April 2023 when Miss Davies was working at the Westway Veterinary Hospital in Newcastle.
Documents from the hearing said the practice launched an investigation after concerns were raised about Miss Davies’ conduct in the administration of medicines to patients.
During that process, colleagues reported incidents where medicines were given either contrary to vets’ direction or in a manner they had not requested.
Other allegations that she had placed a feeding tube and a urinary catheter in patients “in direct contravention” of veterinary instruction were also raised.
The documents noted Miss Davies had resigned from the practice shortly after the claims were put to her, though they stressed she had made “no admissions” to any of the charges brought by the college.
But the committee found she had “resorted to unacceptable unilateral working practices” and members of the public would consider her actions “deplorable”.
It added: “The respondent had breached the most fundamental tenet of the profession, the promotion of animal welfare.
“She had, by ignoring the veterinary surgeons’ instructions, risked animal welfare, which goes to the heart of the veterinary profession.”
The panel noted there had been no previous disciplinary findings against Miss Davies during her 19 years of registration, plus evidence of mitigation and insight into her actions.
But it also referred to evidence suggesting an “attitude problem regarding being instructed in what to do or what not to do by a veterinary surgeon”, which could not be addressed as she had chosen not to take part in the hearing.
Because of that, the committee concluded removal “was the only proportionate sanction” without the issue being fully examined.
Miss Davies has 28 days from the announcement of the sanction to lodge an appeal.