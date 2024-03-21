21 Mar
RVNs, SVNs and educators are needed to help with the initiative, which is being run by MMI grant recipients Faye Didymus and Jackie Hargreaves.
Organisers of a project looking at student veterinary nurse mental health education are asking student nurses and RVNs to help with their research.
RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant recipients Faye Didymus and Jackie Hargreaves are also looking for those who deliver diploma-route and degree-route veterinary nursing curricular to get involved.
The project aims to explore how mental health and well-being is integrated into the learning paths of SVNs, and will culminate in a set of evidence-based recommendations for how mental health education for veterinary nursing students could be enhanced.
As such, Dr Didymus and Dr Hargreaves, from Leeds Beckett University, are running a webinar through MMI to discuss their research findings to date and to offer an opportunity for attendees to contribute to the design and development of the second phase of their research.
Rapinder Newton, MMI project lead, said: “This is of vital importance as much of the current research is either targeted towards vets or the vet team as a whole, as opposed to being nurse-specific. We must do more to ensure that the entire veterinary team feel supported in their work and have the tools to maintain good mental health.
“It is fantastic to see Dr Hargreaves and Dr Didymus looking into early interventions to support SVN mental health from the start of their careers. This kind of research is vital in making positive change for the future, so if you are a current SVN, RVN or help deliver veterinary nursing programmes then please do get involved.”
The webinar will be taking place online via Zoom on 23 April from 10:30am to 11:30am and anyone interested in finding out more or contributing to the research can sign up to the webinar by visiting the MMI website events page.
More information about the grant recipients and the project can be found on the RCVS news and views page.