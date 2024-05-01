1 May
Officials hope the film, which has been unveiled today (1 May) at the start of the annual Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month campaign, will show pet owners the range of the nursing role in practice.
The video reflects the “progression” theme of this year’s campaign by highlighting that progress is not just about moving forward, but adapting and embracing new challenges.
Based on the “Of course I can” video trend, the film is intended to empower nurses, regardless of who they work for.
Nursing board chairperson Carrie Pulsford said the video’s tagline holds a deeper meaning when applied to the nursing profession.
She said: “It emphasises the huge range of responsibilities they have, as well as how versatile RVNs can be in picking up other roles within practice that are often above and beyond their station.”
The video was filmed across three practices – The Neighbourhood Vet in London, Oakham Equine Vets in Rutland, and Pengelly and Mizen Vets in Peterborough.
It shows nurses performing a range of tasks such as diagnostic tests, consultations and administering medications.
One of the nurses featured in the video is The Neighbourhood Vet’s Luyanda Tebele, who said: “It gives me joy working with patients on a daily basis and I hope to specialise in anaesthesia in the future.
“Progression for me means stepping out of my comfort zone, facing new challenges and growing as a vet nurse.”
Group veterinary nursing advisor Liz Cox added: “Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month is an ideal opportunity to celebrate their vital role in our industry and give future vet nurses a platform to thrive.”