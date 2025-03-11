11 Mar 2025
The new facility will help the nurses of the future practice their skills, as well as hosting CPD training for current staff.
Joana Da Cunha Sevilha, a first-year student veterinary nurse, with Natalie Blake, deputy head of centre.
A new clinical skills hub, which it is hoped will benefit both current and future veterinary nurses, has been unveiled at a college in north-east London.
Officials have described the new facility at the Goddard Veterinary Nursing College in Woodford as a “mock” practice, where students will be able to practice their skills on soft toys.
But the facility will also host CPD sessions and workshops for nurses across the VetPartners-owned Goddard group.
More than 100 apprentices are currently studying for either the college’s veterinary nursing diploma or its veterinary care support certificate.
The hub offers a preparation area, operating theatre and consult room, plus lab space, x-ray and dental machines, kennels and an isolation unit, which training manager Emma Eve-Raw said students would be able to access throughout their courses.
She added: “Learning how to do practical tasks in a classroom can be very different to performing them in a clinical setting and our new space will be invaluable for helping students gain the confidence and competence to excel in their role.
“Investing in this new area is part of our commitment to doing all we can to inspire the next generation of veterinary nurses and veterinary care assistants to be the very best they can be, including tailoring courses to suit our students and offering hybrid learning for students who want to learn from home.”