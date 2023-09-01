1 Sept
Marge Chandler will be sharing her insights into the role of clinical nutrition in practice during an interactive workshop at next month’s gathering in Telford.
A leading clinical nutritionist will share her insights on how the issue can be put at the heart of everyday practice during next month’s BVNA Congress.
Marge Chandler is one of 40 leading experts who contributed chapters to the Purina Institute’s latest Handbook of Canine and Feline Clinical Nutrition released earlier this year.
Dr Chandler is now set to lead an interactive workshop on the issue during the second day of the congress in Telford, on Saturday 7 October, before taking questions from delegates at the Purina stand.
RVN Laura Hughes, Purina’s veterinary nurse development manager, said: “Marge has so much knowledge to share and is very approachable, so we’re looking forward to having some fascinating conversations on the stand.
“It’s such a valuable opportunity to hear tips from an expert that can be taken back into the practice and actioned straight away.”
The workshop will be preceded by a Purina-sponsored nurse consultation lecture stream on Friday 6 October, which will examine issues including building confidence in consulting in nurse-led weight clinics and feline consultations.
Delegates will also be able to see demonstrations of tools developed through the institute’s CentreSquare initiative, as well as securing access to a digital copy of the handbook.
Mrs Hughes said: “More than 50% of pet owners look to vets and vet nurses to provide nutrition advice, so having the confidence and practical ideas to set up and initiate nutrition conversations can make a huge difference to patient outcomes.
“We’re excited to be offering both CPD from a world-leading nutritionist as well as practical tools to help put these conversations into action.
“From tackling obesity to supporting the microbiome and gut-brain axis, nurses have a vital role to play in pet nutrition.”