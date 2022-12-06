6 Dec
Goddard Veterinary Nursing College was rated “good” in all areas, including its quality of education, apprenticeships, and leadership and management.
Goddard Veterinary Nursing College is celebrating after being praised by Ofsted inspectors and receiving an overall grading of “good” following its first full inspection.
The London-based training centre was rated “good” in all areas, including its quality of education, apprenticeships, and leadership and management.
At the time of the inspection, Goddard Veterinary Nursing College, which is one of only three such apprentice training centres in London, had 34 students on its registered veterinary nurse course, and 15 students working towards their level 2 animal care and welfare assistant qualification.
Ofsted inspectors found that the college’s apprentices learn and work in very supportive environments, and value the support they receive from tutors and clinical coaches.
In their report, the inspectors said: “Apprentices’ academic and welfare needs are met well. Apprentices enjoy their training and would recommend it to others. Leaders and managers have a clear rationale for delivering their training. They aim to train apprentices so they become skilled veterinary practitioners and develop a career in the sector.”
The report also highlights how the college helps apprentices “gain substantial new skills and knowledge related to their jobs, and develop the workplace behaviours required for working in veterinary practices and hospitals”.
Group training manager and head of centre at the college Emma Eve-Raw said the team is delighted with the results of the inspection.
She said: “To receive such positive feedback from Ofsted is very rewarding. Our team prides itself on inspiring the next generation of veterinary nurses and veterinary nursing assistants, and we have a flexible approach to give students the best chance of reaching their full potential.
“We offer hybrid learning to make it easier to balance studying alongside working in practice and every student is assessed to find out how they best learn, so their course can be tailored to suit them.
“We are also very proud of our teaching team, as we have more than 100 years of RVN experience between us and our senior teaching team spends time in practice every year to ensure their practical knowledge is kept up to date.”
Tom Flynn, Goddard Veterinary Group clinical director, added: “Goddard Veterinary Group has always been very committed to nurse training, recognising the key role that nurses play in the success of our practices, and in providing great care for pets and clients.
“Emma and her team can feel rightly proud that their hard work, and commitment to nurse training and education, has been recognised in this great result following our first full Ofsted inspection.”
Based at Wanstead Veterinary Hospital in east London, the college – part of Goddard Veterinary Group, which also has a school for veterinary nurses in Dorset and a Hampshire-based school for equine veterinary nurses – accepts most of its students from vet practices across London and the home counties, and consistently achieves pass rates significantly higher than the national average.
For more information about the college and how to apply, visit its website.