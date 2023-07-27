27 Jul
Sarah Holliday, senior oncology nurse at AURA Veterinary in Guildford, has become one of four UK RVNs to qualify as a veterinary technician specialist in internal medicine (oncology).
An RVN at AURA Veterinary in Guildford has become one of just four vet nurses in the UK to qualify as a veterinary technician specialist in internal medicine (oncology).
Aura’s senior oncology nurse Sarah Holliday just passed the qualification, which is certified and overseen by The Academy of Internal Medicine for Veterinary Technicians – a specialised organisation aiming to promote advanced skills in the discipline of Internal medicine.
Prior to sitting the exam, Ms Holliday had to undergo a detailed application process, including submitting 75 case logs and 4 essay-style case reports, attend oncology-based CPD and answer oncology examination questions.
Once accepted, she then sat a four-hour examination including 200 multiple-choice questions about the origin, development, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of malignant neoplasms in small animals.
Miss Holliday said: “I am very proud to join this select group of RVNs as it allows me to help educate and train the RVN team at AURA, and ensure we are providing the most up-to-date and evidence-based treatment.
“I am particularly enjoying the opportunities it is bringing to lecture to my fellow nurses and help demystify what is becoming an increasingly common problem as the pet population ages.”
Nick Bacon, clinical director of AURA Veterinary, added: “Sarah has worked so hard for this exam success. I am particularly pleased to see her pass on what she has learnt to other veterinary nurses.
“She lectured this summer at the European Society of Veterinary Oncology in Alicante, and she will be in Lisbon later this year lecturing on oncology at the Hill’s Global Symposium. It is so much better than nurses being lectured by vets – it is a really positive direction for veterinary oncology nursing.”