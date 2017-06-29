29 Jun
The Bella Moss Foundation (BMF) and Oncore Online Learning-designed course will see delegates learn how to beat the superbugs and implement rigorous, tailored infection controls.
Beating off the superbugs will be the focus of an online infection control course.
Devised and delivered by The Bella Moss Foundation (BMF) and Oncore Online Learning, the practical infection control course will equip delegates with the knowledge required to become a practice champion in this field.
The next three-week online course, which accounts for eight hours of formal/assessed CPD, will get underway on 10 July and costs £129.
Delegates will learn how to beat the superbugs and implement rigorous, tailored infection controls that meet RCVS Practice Standards Scheme infection control criteria.
Course materials and ongoing tutor support and assessment will be provided by VN lecturer and BMF advisor Louise O’Dwyer.
A donation is made to BMF for every delegate to help the charity continue to fund veterinary education and support for pet owners.
RVN and Oncore founder Jill Macdonald said: “The course creates a real ‘community’ of like-minded people keen to better infection control in their practices, and to be able to share issues and help each other find the answers is such a valuable asset.
“The flexibility of the course allows participants to discuss any aspect of infection control they find challenging, interesting or pertinent – they are not constrained to a fixed syllabus.”
For more information, visit Oncore’s website.