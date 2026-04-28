28 Apr 2026
Prompted by a trip to One Hardwick Street, new home to the RCVS, Jane Davidson talks crests and logos in her latest blog.
Image: RCVS
I had the joy to visit the new RCVS HQ at One Hardwick Street recently. This was enjoyed from my two perspectives, firstly as a veterinary historian and secondly as an RVN.
A new building for a Royal College has always been a big event in its history, and the journey from Belgravia House to One Hardwick Street will be a part of our history. Secondly, I am pleased to say that One Hardwick is so much more welcoming than Belgravia House.
The space at Belgravia House was incredibly limited, so it could feel like you were ushered into the cloakroom as it was almost larger than the reception area. One Hardwick is light, and bright with a large reception area – no more hiding in cupboards.
The new building has also brought in a new brand for the RCVS. This has kept the original crest and updated the RCVS logo. I noted some comments on the new logo and some confusion between that and the crest or coat of arms from the Royal Charter.
These comments got me thinking about a little nugget of veterinary history that has a small, yet prominent, place in my research. Among the many letters to the RCVS there was a small number asking the same question about duty on the use of armorial crests.
This is in reference to veterinary surgeons using the RCVS crest, usually employed as a letter head, on a business card in an advert for veterinary services.
There was a tax on “armorial crests” up until 19451. Although by 1945 the tax was rarely paid or considered by UK revenue and customs, the tax was expected to be paid in the early days of RCVS history. The tax paid was to Privy Council, so was not an income for the RCVS, but it did have to respond to enquiries that “yes” anyone using the RCVS crest on paperwork or premises was to pay duty for this service.
We can be thankful that using the RCVS crest or logo now is free of charge at the time of use, recognised by the public and encouraged by the profession. Three aspects of professional branding that were not guaranteed in the 19th century.
1. Dowell S (1965). History of taxes and taxation Vol III (3rd edn), Cass and Co: 281