Taxing time

There was a tax on “armorial crests” up until 19451. Although by 1945 the tax was rarely paid or considered by UK revenue and customs, the tax was expected to be paid in the early days of RCVS history. The tax paid was to Privy Council, so was not an income for the RCVS, but it did have to respond to enquiries that “yes” anyone using the RCVS crest on paperwork or premises was to pay duty for this service.