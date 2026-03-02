However, the curse of the pulse ox came alive, and the nurse kept wiggling it and sighing. She then proudly told me that me that she was only recording the “good” readings. By this she meant her records did not show the 88%-90% readings. Instead, my chart would be showing that every 5 minutes, after wiggling the pulse ox, getting me to change my breathing to make me hyperventilate and only recording the highest figure achieved, my O2 saturation was 93%. Always 93%.