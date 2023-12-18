18 Dec
Kent School of Veterinary Nursing celebrates Ofsted results, with outstanding results across the board.
An independent training provider is celebrating achieving “outstanding” ratings across the board from education regulator Ofsted.
Kent School of Veterinary Nursing (KSVN) provides training at its Kent base, but also works with practices in East Sussex and south-east London. KSVN specialises in the level 3 veterinary nurse apprenticeship standard and has been providing training in this qualification since launching in 2018.
Launched by Natalie Brudenell and Caroline George, the Faversham-based nursing college said it prided itself on having educators with a wealth of experience and expertise across the veterinary sector.
Having initially started by working with 24 practices, KSVN has grown to have students in 65. Now with 75 students studying across 5 cohorts, the nursing college said it aimed to provide high-quality training with small class sizes to better support students academically, while trainers got to know students personally.
KSVN said it welcomed Ofsted’s inspection as an opportunity to show how much work it had poured into caring for nurturing students and developing its teaching.
In its report on KSVN, Ofsted said: “Leaders have developed an ambitious and challenging curriculum that supports the demand for high-quality veterinary nurses very successfully. Leaders work closely with employers to meet skills gaps in the industry.”
On the success, Mrs George said: “We are delighted with the outstanding award from our inspection.
“The KSVN team, along with the clinical coaches and employers, have worked hard to ensure our students enjoy their training and are successful in their work.”
More about KSVN is available online.