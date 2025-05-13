13 May 2025
Nominations are now open for the Petplan Veterinary Awards which had previously been hosted at BSAVA Congress, but will now be held on 20 November as part of LVS.
The ceremony will be held at the conference at the Excel London exhibition centre on Thursday 20 November, marking the awards’ first visit to the English capital in their 26-year history.
Pet owners and veterinary staff can nominate outstanding individuals and practices for their dedication to improving animals’ lives until 12 September.
Petplan’s trading director Jo Maclennan said: “Having celebrated 25 years of these esteemed awards, we are excited to embark on a new chapter.
“Last year, we received more than 38,000 nominations, highlighting the widespread appreciation for the incredible work veterinary teams do helping the nation’s pets.
“As the UK’s number one pet insurer we see on a daily basis the efforts undertaken to keep animals healthy and these awards give pet owners and veterinary colleagues alike an opportunity to say thank you to those who consistently go above and beyond.”
More information can be found on the awards and nominations can be submitted at petplan.co.uk/vetawards