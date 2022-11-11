11 Nov
Number of senior roles created by Glasgow-based group to allow nurses to be recognised and empowered, and progress their leadership roles and skills in line with their interests.
A Glasgow veterinary group has implemented what it calls an innovative restructure of its nursing team, with the aim of creating clear career pathway development opportunities.
Pets’n’Vets, which has seven practices across the Glasgow area, has appointed Karen Nesbitt – who has more than 25 years’ experience as a head nurse – as group nurse manager to oversee the clinical governance of the nursing team.
The new structure at the Linnaeus-owned practice has seen a number of senior roles created – and Mrs Nesbitt said these positions would allow nurses to be recognised and empowered, and progress their leadership roles and skills in line with their interests.
She said: “We believe it’s essential our nurses feel valued and are developed to their full potential, and that’s why we’re introducing this innovative Linnaeus nursing structure across our practices.
“The aim is to fully support the progression of our team members at all levels, aiding their career progression and providing a clear pathway from patient care assistants [PCAs] to SVNs to registered veterinary nurses and beyond, along with creating a number of opportunities across our group of practices.
“I am really looking forward to working alongside the nursing teams across all of our practices to enable this and am really excited to work with this new nursing management structure as it expands.”
Mrs Nesbitt continued: “My key ambition is to inspire more clinical coaches within the team.
“I know our future veterinary nurses are already employed with us, currently working as our PCAs, and I am very keen to develop an upwards progression within the Pets’n’Vets team so that those who wish to can become student nurses with clinical coaches to support their training.”
The new nursing structure will incorporate clinical nurse managers (CNMs), who will work with Mrs Nesbitt to identify and support development within their team.
Megan Orr has been promoted to the CNM role at the group’s flagship Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, and the group has appointed four lead nurses to work alongside Miss Orr and Mrs Nesbitt to help steer nursing teams at specific sites or in certain areas of the hospital.